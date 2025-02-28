Saudi doctors separate Burkinabe twins Hawaa, Khadijah 6-hour surgery

Riyadh: A team of doctors at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has successfully separated Burkinabe conjoined twins in a complex six-hour surgery.

The achievement highlights the advanced medical expertise and state-of-the-art equipment provided by the Saudi government, as well as the extensive experience of the surgical team.

The 17-month-old twin girls from Burkina Faso—Hawaa and Khadijah—were conjoined at the lower chest, abdomen, and part of the liver.

The surgery, conducted on Thursday, 27 February, took place in five stages and involved 26 specialists, including anaesthetists, paediatric surgeons, plastic surgeons, nurses, and technical staff, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported

Dr Abdullah Al Rabiah, head of the medical team and general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, led the operation under the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Dr Al Rabiah noted that the surgery proceeded as planned, beginning with a smooth anaesthesia phase that was completed ahead of schedule, followed by sterilisation and incision stages.

“Then came the step of separating the pericardium and liver, which proceeded without complications and resulted in minimal blood loss,” Dr Al Rabiah said.

رئيس الفريق الطبي د. عبد الله الربيعة يوثق اللحظات الأخيرة من نجاح عملية #التوأم_السيامي_البوركيني حواء وخديجة بهاتفه الشخصي



عبر مراسل #الاخبارية سليمان الجبر pic.twitter.com/KV8H2SkPqw — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) February 27, 2025

He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for the support and oversight they provide to the program.

The twins’ parents also thanked the Saudi leadership and medical team for their humanitarian efforts and the warm reception they received during their stay in the Kingdom.

عبر والدا التوأم السيامي البوركيني "حواء وخديجة" عن فرحتهما العارمة بعد نجاح عملية فصلهما التي أجريت في مستشفى الملك عبدالله التخصصي للأطفال بالرياض. قال الأب: "أشكر قيادات السعودية، خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، على العناية الكبيرة"، بينما قالت الأم: "الله فقط هو من يستطيع… pic.twitter.com/QwERpkp4Lb — شبكة الأخبار المحلية (@news_dotcom) February 27, 2025

The separation procedure had been planned since the twins arrived in Saudi Arabia in July 2024.

This surgery marks the 62nd procedure conducted under the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme, which has provided care for 146 conjoined twins from 27 countries over the past 36 years.