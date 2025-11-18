Saudi Embassy condoles death of Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in India on Tuesday offered condolences after 45 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad and Karnataka died in a bus accident on Monday, November 17.

In an official statement, the Saudi Arabian embassy said, “The embassy expresses heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Government and people of the Republic of India on the tragic death of Indian pilgrims in a traffic accident in the region of Al Mmadinah Al Munnawarra. The embassy also extends sympathy and condolences with the families of the deceased.”

pic.twitter.com/V84UmisPYI — Saudi Embassy in New Delhi (@KSAembassyIND) November 18, 2025

Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims die in accident in Saudi Arabia

The embassy’s condolences came after 45 pilgrims from Hyderabad and Karnataka died in an accident in Madinah on Monday. The pilgrims, who had left Hyderabad on Saturday, November 9, had completed their Umrah rituals in Makkah and were travelling to Madinah when their bus collided with an oil tanker around 1:30 am Saudi time (4 am IST) near Muhras/Mufrihat, nearly 160 km from the holy city.

Also Read Madinah bus accident: One Hyderabad Umrah pilgrim survives as at least 42 killed

The bodies were shifted to King Fahad, Meeqat, and King Salman hospitals in Madinah. Authorities say identification is proving difficult due to the condition of several remains, and procedures are being followed with extreme care to avoid errors.