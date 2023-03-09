Saudi: Embroidered cloth pieces around Black Stone replaced

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has completed the replacement of the embroidery surrounding the Kaaba’s Black Stone (Hajr-e-Aswad) in the Grand Mosque, Makkah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Agency for the Affairs of the King Abdulaziz Complex for the Kiswa of the Holy Kaaba at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has finished replacing the embroidered pieces surrounding the Black Stone, and Rukn Al Yemani, the Yemeni Corner.

The work of replacing the embroidered pieces with golden reed threads was carried out by six employees and skilled seamstresses from the compound.

اهتمامًا بكسوة الكعبة المشرفة.. استبدال القطع المطرزة حول الحجر الأسود والركن اليمانيhttps://t.co/HyowNtAdv6#رئاسة_شؤون_الحرمين pic.twitter.com/4ZgTG0CLhC — رئاسة شؤون الحرمين (@ReasahAlharmain) March 6, 2023

The project took 20 days to complete, considering the increasing number of pilgrims performing Umrah.

The works were done without affecting the practice of pilgrims to greet and kiss the Black Stone, and to touch the Yemeni Corner.

About Black Stone

The Black Stone is located in the southeastern corner of the Kaaba or the House of God from the outside, and it is the starting and ending point of performing the Tawaf (circumambulation) around the Kaaba. It has an oval shape and is reddish-black in colour, and is 30 centimeters in diameter.

The Black Stone is part of the four pillars of the Holy Kaaba, which is the point from which the circumambulation begins and ends, and Muslims took that ritual from the actions of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Also Read Saudi plies over 9K EVs for Umrah pilgrims, Grand Mosque visitors

The Black Stone consists of eight pieces from the remainder of it its face, grouped together in varying shapes.

It is noteworthy that a few years ago a new line of embroidery was added to the Kiswah (Ghilaf-e-Kaaba) for the first time to embellish its Rukn Al-Yemani.

What is the Kiswah?

The term Kiswah in Arabic means clothing made for covering the body, but it is also used as a term for the silk covering of the Kaaba. It is made of high-quality black velvet backed by a heavy-duty lining.

The covering of the Kaaba is made of 47 pieces of natural silk, each 98 cm by 14 metres. The outer layer of the Kiswah consists of 670 kg of pure silk. The lining on the inside is a strong cotton lining, which helps keep the silk on top.