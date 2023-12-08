Saudi F-15SA fighter jet crashes, killing 2 crew members

Riyadh: A Saudi Arabian Royal Air Force F-15SA fighter jet crashed on Thursday, December 7, killing two crew members on board.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense spokesman, Brig Gen Turki Al-Maliki, said the jet crash occurred at 12:50 pm on Thursday during a routine mission at King Abdulaziz Air Base in Dhahran, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
He added that an investigation committee had begun its tasks to find out the details of the causes of the accident.
Al-Maliki offered condolences to the families and relatives of the pilots.
Gulf countries, Jordan offer condolences to Saudi Arabia after crewmen die
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Jordan offered their condolences to the government and people of Saudi Arabia after two crewmen died.
They sent a message of sympathy for the families of the victims.