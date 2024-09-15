Saudi footballer suffers fractures after falling from balcony in Dubai

Saudi Arabian football player Fahad Al-Muwallad suffered multiple fractures after falling from a second-floor balcony at his home in Dubai.

The 30-year-old is currently undergoing treatment at Rashid Hospital in Dubai.

The incident is reported to have occurred on Thursday, September 12, between 9-10 am. Al-Mueallad was alone at the time of the incident because his friends had gone three hours earlier.

In a statement on Saturday night, September 14, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) said, “Dubai Police General Command announced that Saudi football player Fahad Al-Muwallad was involved in an accident while on a short vacation in Dubai, falling from the balcony of his second-floor home. Initial investigations revealed the accident occurred while he was on the balcony.”

They added that Al-Muwallad remains in intensive care, where medical teams are providing necessary treatment. Investigations are ongoing, and results will be shared with relevant authorities once concluded.

أعلنت القيادة العامة لشرطة دبي أن لاعب كرة القدم السعودي فهد المولد تعرض لحادث خلال وجوده في إجازة قصيرة في دبي، عندما سقط من شرفة منزله بالدور الثاني حيث أظهرت التحقيقات الأولية، أن الحادث وقع أثناء وجوده في الشرفة.

وأضافت القيادة العامة لشرطة دبي أن الحالة الصحية للاعب فهد… pic.twitter.com/zFCdM4yaU3 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 14, 2024

Al-Muwallad, a Saudi Arabian winger, started his career with Al-Ittihad and made just under 250 appearances, scoring 76 goals.

In 2022, he joined Saudi rivals Al-Shabab and has since appeared 38 times, scoring twice.