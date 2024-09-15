Saudi footballer suffers fractures after falling from balcony in Dubai

Saudi Arabian football player Fahad Al-Muwallad suffered multiple fractures after falling from a second-floor balcony at his home in Dubai.
The 30-year-old is currently undergoing treatment at Rashid Hospital in Dubai.
The incident is reported to have occurred on Thursday, September 12, between 9-10 am. Al-Mueallad was alone at the time of the incident because his friends had gone three hours earlier.
In a statement on Saturday night, September 14, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) said, “Dubai Police General Command announced that Saudi football player Fahad Al-Muwallad was involved in an accident while on a short vacation in Dubai, falling from the balcony of his second-floor home. Initial investigations revealed the accident occurred while he was on the balcony.”
They added that Al-Muwallad remains in intensive care, where medical teams are providing necessary treatment. Investigations are ongoing, and results will be shared with relevant authorities once concluded.
Al-Muwallad, a Saudi Arabian winger, started his career with Al-Ittihad and made just under 250 appearances, scoring 76 goals.
In 2022, he joined Saudi rivals Al-Shabab and has since appeared 38 times, scoring twice.