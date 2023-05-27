Saudi: Haj guidelines for overseas pilgrims entering Kingdom

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has issued guidelines for overseas pilgrims, entering Kingdom for next month’s Islamic Haj pilgrimage, which is expected to start on Monday, June 26.
The Ministry of Haj and Umrah issued regulations for pilgrims visiting the Kingdom and advised on prohibitions and customs laws.
These provisions are intended to ensure a smooth pilgrimage.
Pilgrims are required to carry all necessary official documents when they arrive at the airport to complete travel procedures.
Furthermore, the ministry has instructed that any electronic devices must be kept inside checked-in baggage.
The ministry has asked pilgrims to ensure that every piece of their luggage conforms to approved sizes to ensure acceptance. It is also recommended that unique identification tags be affixed to each piece of luggage before it is shipped.
Prohibited lagguage when travelling by plane:
- Unwrapped and tied luggage
- Fabric-wrapped luggage
- Plastic bags
- Excess weight
Fill out customs declarations in the following cases:
- If you are carrying local or foreign currencies worth more than 60,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 13,20,887)
- If you are carrying gold bars or jewellery worth more than 60,000 Saudi Riyals
- If you are carrying goods in commercial quantities with a value of more than 3,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 66,044)
- If you are carrying items that are prohibited from being imported or exported, such as antiquities
- If you are carrying items subject to Excise Tax
Pilgrims who do not complete and sign the customs declaration will be held accountable, the ministry warned.
What is Haj?
The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it, at least once in a lifetime.
This year, the Haj is expected to start on June 26 and will take place without COVID-19 restrictions, allowing a large number of pilgrims to participate.