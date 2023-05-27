Saudi: Haj guidelines for overseas pilgrims entering Kingdom

Pilgrims who do not complete and sign the customs declaration will be held accountable.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th May 2023 4:26 pm IST
Saudi: Haj guidelines for overseas pilgrims entering Kingdom
Photo: AFP

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has issued guidelines for overseas pilgrims, entering Kingdom for next month’s Islamic Haj pilgrimage, which is expected to start on Monday, June 26.

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah issued regulations for pilgrims visiting the Kingdom and advised on prohibitions and customs laws.

Also Read
Frenchman cycles through 11 countries to perform Haj

These provisions are intended to ensure a smooth pilgrimage.

MS Education Academy

Pilgrims are required to carry all necessary official documents when they arrive at the airport to complete travel procedures.

Furthermore, the ministry has instructed that any electronic devices must be kept inside checked-in baggage.

Also Read
Haj 2023: Know departure deadline for Umrah pilgrims

The ministry has asked pilgrims to ensure that every piece of their luggage conforms to approved sizes to ensure acceptance. It is also recommended that unique identification tags be affixed to each piece of luggage before it is shipped.

Prohibited lagguage when travelling by plane:

  • Unwrapped and tied luggage        
  • Fabric-wrapped luggage    
  • Plastic bags        
  • Excess weight

Fill out customs declarations in the following cases:

  • If you are carrying local or foreign currencies worth more than 60,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 13,20,887)
  • If you are carrying gold bars or jewellery worth more than 60,000 Saudi Riyals  
Also Read
Saudi reduces Haj quota for UK, Muslims may face 10-year wait
  • If you are carrying goods in commercial quantities with a value of more than 3,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 66,044)
  • If you are carrying items that are prohibited from being imported or exported, such as antiquities  
  • If you are carrying items subject to Excise Tax

Pilgrims who do not complete and sign the customs declaration will be held accountable, the ministry warned.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia: Visit visa holders can’t perform Haj

What is Haj?

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it, at least once in a lifetime.

This year, the Haj is expected to start on June 26 and will take place without COVID-19 restrictions, allowing a large number of pilgrims to participate.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th May 2023 4:26 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button