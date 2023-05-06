Saudi hints at welcoming LGBTQ+ tourists in updated website

The website of the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), in its updated Q&A section, when asked,“Are LGBT visitors welcome to visit Saudi Arabia?” stated that everybody is welcome to the kingdom.

According to a report by the CNN, the response to one of the FAQs was, “Everyone is welcome to visit Saudi, provided that they follow and respect our culture, traditions and laws, as you would when you visit any other country in the world. Like other governments, we do not ask visitors personal questions and we respect the right to privacy.”

Details of the update are still not clear. CNN reported that the older version of the website till March 14 neither had the question nor the answer.

However, only time can say if members of the LGBTQA+ community are willing to travel to the Arabian country where homosexual activities can cost them their lives, as per government rules.

“Research shows they spend more money in a destination than heterosexual couples, and tend to travel more times a year,” according to Darren Burn, CEO of Out Of Office, a luxury travel planning service for the LGBTQA+ community was quoted by CNN.

“But my concern is what the reality is like in the destination. Are they saying that a same-sex couple can check into a hotel and get a double bed without any issues? My hunch would be that that’s not the reality,” Burn further added.

A look at the Saudi Arabia website indicates that the country is aiming to expand its tourism sector. According to human rights researcher Nora Noralla, Saudi is trying to ape Dubai and Qatar in a bid to generate revenue.

“In Dubai, there are a lot of gay influencers, and as long as you understand the context of the area you’re in and respect the traditional culture and not show your queerness in any way, you’re OK,” she told CNN.

Burn said that opening the doors to the LGBTQA+ community would help change mindsets that have been ruled by million years of religious traditionalistic values.

“Without travel and tourists coming to the destinations, mindsets would never change – as long as they can do so safely, LGBTQ+ travelers can break down barriers,” he said.