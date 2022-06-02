Saudi: Increase in number of pre-marriage screening respondents

Riyadh: In recent times, there has been an increase in the number of people opting for premarital screening in order to avoid the risk of genetic-disorders.

Medical experts offer advice to to-be-married people regarding the risk of genetic disorders being transmitted to each other or their future children. It is up to the couple whether they want to go ahead with the marriage or call it off.

Premarital screening refers to testing couples who are planning to get married for common genetic blood disorders including sickle cell anemia and thalassemia as well and infectious diseases including. Hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV/AIDS, said the health ministry, reported Gulf News

The initiative aims to spread awareness regarding the concept of healthy marriage, and its significance. It further urged people to go for the screening at least three months prior to the wedding date. The premarital compatibility certificates have a six-month validity, giving enough time to the couple to plan their wedding.

The scheme provides various facilities such as lab tests and medical consultation sessions, according to the ministry. The couples, who are planning to get married, are received together or separately. The health ministry has set up over 200 diagnostic centers for the same.