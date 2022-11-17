Saudi influencer donated part of her liver to unknown child

Riyadh: A young Saudi social media influencer Al-Johara Al-Hoqail has donated part of her liver to a little girl who was suffering from a life-threatening disease, local media reported.

In an interview with Al-Arabiya.net, Al-Johara explained that she donated her liver to save the girl, Jumana Al-Harbi, without having any connection with her, after hearing about her suffering from one of her friends.

Al-Johara indicated that there are many patients who die because there is no one to donate to them, explaining that she began looking and reading about the possibility of organ donation since she was 15-year-old.

أسرت القلوب بتصرفها الإنساني النبيل.. الشابة #السعودية الجوهرة الحقيل تروي لـ #العربية تفاصيل تبرعها بجزء من كبدها لطفلة لا تعرفها ولا تربطها بها صلة قرابة pic.twitter.com/A5U6hC12yc — العربية السعودية (@AlArabiya_KSA) November 16, 2022

Al-Johara Al-Hoqail also revealed that she had made this decision despite her retinal injury in both eyes that required retinal transplantation, stressing that this did not prevent her from helping the little girl.

Al-Johara’s heroic act went viral on social media, with many users praising her altruistic work. Many of them said, “Al-Johara was the best example of sacrifice and love of goodness for others, and that it embodied the meanings of compassion and giving.”