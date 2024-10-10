Saudi King Salman recovers from lung inflammation

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz has recovered from lung inflammation after undergoing medical tests.

Citing a statement from the Royal Court on Wednesday, October 9, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report said that “The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has completed medical tests for lung inflammation and has recovered thanks to Allah’s grace.”

#الديوان_الملكي: استكمل #خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين الفحوصات الطبية من جراء الالتهاب الذي حصل في الرئة، وقد تماثل ـ ولله الحمد ـ للشفاء.https://t.co/mJCy5sqEDN#واس pic.twitter.com/xsgdSVA2qF — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) October 9, 2024

On Tuesday, October 8, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “reassured everyone” about his father’s health during a cabinet meeting.

The announcement came after King Salman, on Sunday, October 6, undergone medical tests due to a lung infection, based on what was recommended by the royal clinics.

It is noteworthy that 88-year-old King Salman bin Abdulaziz assumed power in 2015 and had appointed his Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as Prime Minister in 2022.