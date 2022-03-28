Saudi launches first artificial intelligence run virtual court

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has launched the first of its kind virtual court that works in a fully automated manner without human intervention, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The virtual enforcement court was inaugurated on Sunday by Minister of Justice, Walid Al-Samaani.

#المحكمة_الافتراضية للتنفيذ هي بنية رقمية تضمن إنجاز جميع إجراءات التنفيذ بشكل آلي من دون أي تدخل بشري، وتؤسس لاستخدامات الذكاء الاصطناعي. pic.twitter.com/nKRcnBEn1W — وزارة العدل (@MojKsa) March 27, 2022

#المحكمة_الافتراضية

إجراءات مبتكرة

عدالة ناجزة

ضمانات عدلية pic.twitter.com/lTkyUZkio2 — وزارة العدل (@MojKsa) March 27, 2022

The virtual court shortens the litigation procedures from twelve steps to only two steps, without human intervention, starting from the submission of the application until the final verdict is issued for electronic execution bonds documented through the Nafith platform.

The effective implementation of digital transformation through the virtual court contributes to eliminating seven visits per request after making the services available electronically through the portal.

The project establishes the use of artificial intelligence techniques in judicial facilities, to achieve the goals of the justice system in keeping with the Saudi Vision 2030.

In 2021, Al-Samaani had announced the Kingdom’s readiness to launch a fully virtual enforcement court within the framework of updates to the judicial implementation system and to avoid the interruption of judicial services.

It is worth noting that the head of the Administrative Judicial Council, Khaled Al-Youssef, issued a decision in February, 2022 to transform the Administrative Court in Wadi Al-Dawasir Governorate, affiliated to the capital, Riyadh, into a digital court.

Through these measures, Saudi Arabia seeks not to completely disrupt the judiciary, especially after several closures that the Kingdom witnessed during the period of imposing the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020, which began to be eased at later periods.