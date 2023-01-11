Saudi launches ‘Made in Makkah’, ‘Made in Madinah’ identities

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has launched “Made in Makkah” and “Made in Madinah” identities, for pilgrims to two holy cities, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, emir of Makkah and advisor to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Prince Faisal bin Salman, emir of Madinah, on Tuesday inaugurated the “Made in Makkah” and “Made in Madinah” identities initiative.

This inauguration comes on the sidelines of the Haj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition— Haj Expo 2023 held in Jeddah.

The Minister of Haj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah explained that the collective and complementary efforts between all government sectors were one of the main reasons for the success of launching the Made in Makkah and Made in Madinah identities.

“The special status that Makkah and Madinah enjoy among Muslims in all parts of the world has made the products of the two holy cities most favorite among the majority of Muslims around the world,” he pointed out.

Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and Chairman of the Board of Directors of SEDA Bandar Al-Khorayef stressed that the launch of these two identities will contribute to enriching the religious experience of visitors to Makkah and Madinah, and will enhance the penetration of national products into various global markets, given the close religious connection that holy feelings represent to Muslim visitors from all over the world.

He further added that the Ministry is working with the Ministry of Haj and Umrah to prepare the launch of these products as part of the initial program “Made In Saudi”.

These identities emanate from the “Made in Saudi Arabia” program launched by the Saudi Export Development Authority (SEDA) at the beginning of 2021.