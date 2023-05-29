Saudi launches special stamp on passports in honour of ISS mission

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Saudi Passports in cooperation with the Saudi Space Authority launched a special stamp under the name “Saudi Arabia Towards Space”, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The launch of the stamp coincides with the country’s first mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The stamp will be available to passengers travelling through King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni became the first citizens of the Kingdom to travel to space on May 22.

Barnawi and Al-Qarni’s mission aims to empower people, protect the planet, and open new horizons, through a group of research in the fields of health and environmental sustainability.

The “Saudi Arabia Towards Space” campaign strengthens the Kingdom’s position in space technology on the global stage whilst contributing to international space activities and achieving the goals of Saudi Mission 2030.