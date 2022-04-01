Saudi-led Arab coalition reaffirms commitment to ceasefire in Yemen

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 1st April 2022 4:17 pm IST
Saudi-led Arab coalition reaffirms commitment to ceasefire in Yemen
Photo: Reuters

Sanaa: The Saudi Arabia-led coalition involved in the civil war in Yemen said that it remained committed to a ceasefire that it announced two days ago.

The coalition affirmed that its air forces did not carry out any combat operations inside Yemen, and it would take all steps to achieve a successful cessation of military operations and comprehensive peacemaking, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read
Yemen war: 7 years and counting, peace talks bear no results

The ceasefire was announced on Tuesday and started on Wednesday morning after Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf called on the Saudi-led coalition and all Yemeni parties to stop military operations in Yemen to pave the way for the peace talks.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Saudi Arabia blacklists 10 people including two Indian Hindus over financing Houthis

The GCC and UN-backed talks started with a closed-door meeting on Tuesday in the Saudi capital of Riyadh without the participation of the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The talks are expected to continue until April 7.

All previous talks failed to achieve consensus to end the civil war in Yemen which started in 2014.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button