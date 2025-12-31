Saudi-led Coalition clarifies Mukalla weapons shipment after UAE denial

Riyadh: The Saudi-led Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen has issued clarifications regarding the arrival of two vessels at Yemen’s Mukalla port, following a statement by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) rejecting claims that it sent weapons into the city.

In a series of posts on X on Wednesday, December 31, the coalition’s official spokesperson, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, said the vessels entered Mukalla port without authorisation and failed to obtain clearance from either the Yemeni government or coalition command. He added that the ships had disabled their tracking and identification systems before entering Yemeni territorial waters.

He explained that the port operations were temporarily suspended as a precaution, and local staff were evacuated. Inspections later revealed that the vessels were carrying more than 80 vehicles along with several containers containing weapons and ammunition.

Al-Maliki added that after documenting the arrival and unloading process, high-ranking officials in the UAE were informed to prevent this aid from leaving the port of Mukalla to avoid it reaching conflict zones.

قيادة القوات المشتركة للتحالف ستقدم إيضاحات بشأن ما ورد في بيان وزارة الخارجية الإماراتية الشقيقة:

However, he said the vehicles and containers were later moved to Al-Riyan air base without prior coordination with Saudi authorities. While the vehicles were subsequently returned to Mukalla port, the containers remained at the base.

He noted that the coalition received confirmed intelligence indicating plans to distribute the containers across multiple locations in the valleys and desert areas of Hadramawt, warning that such actions could lead to further escalation.

To prevent civilian casualties and protect public infrastructure, the coalition conducted a limited military operation near Mukalla before dawn on Tuesday, December 30, in accordance with established rules of engagement. Al-Maliki confirmed that the remaining containers are still located at Al-Riyan air base.



Earlier, the UAE MoFA rejected the coalition’s account, stating that the shipment did not include weapons and that the vehicles were intended solely for the use of UAE forces operating in Yemen. It said reports suggesting otherwise were inaccurate.

UAE to pull remaining forces from Yemen

The UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced it would withdraw its remaining forces from Yemen, ending what it described as its counter-terrorism mission in the country.

The ministry said the decision followed a comprehensive assessment of recent developments and was taken to ensure the safety of its personnel. It added that the UAE had concluded its broader military presence in Yemen in 2019, with only specialised units operating in coordination with international partners until the latest decision.

This statement is issued with reference to the statement made today, Tuesday, 30th December 2025, by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates regarding the ongoing developments in the Republic of Yemen, and the facts it outlined concerning the presence of the…

The announcement came hours after the head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad al-Alimi, demanded that Emirati forces leave the country within 24 hours.

Background

The UAE joined the Saudi-led coalition in 2015 to support Yemen’s internationally recognised government following the Houthi takeover of the capital, Sanaa. Emirati forces played a prominent role in early military operations in southern Yemen.

Although Abu Dhabi reduced its military footprint in 2019, differences over security arrangements and influence in southern and eastern Yemen have periodically strained relations among coalition partners.