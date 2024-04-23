Saudi, Malaysian officials meet to strengthen halal industry

The meeting underscores both countries' commitment to supporting the halal industry not only within their borders but also on an international level.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 23rd April 2024 10:17 pm IST
The CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), Hisham Aljadhey, met with Malaysian officials to discuss strengthening the halal industry.

The discussions focused on enhancing support and growth within Malaysia’s halal sector, with a particular emphasis on unifying halal standards and improving legislative and technical collaboration.

The importance of establishing a global regulatory framework for the halal industry was also highlighted, as was the need for international oversight mechanisms to ensure the authenticity of halal products globally.

The collaboration between the two countries is fortified by a memorandum of understanding that includes mutual recognition of halal certificates issued by the Saudi Halal Center and JAKIM, as well as cooperation in various areas such as training, research, and laboratory analysis.

