Saudi, Malaysian officials meet to strengthen halal industry

The CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), Hisham Aljadhey, met with Malaysian officials to discuss strengthening the halal industry.

The discussions focused on enhancing support and growth within Malaysia’s halal sector, with a particular emphasis on unifying halal standards and improving legislative and technical collaboration.

The importance of establishing a global regulatory framework for the halal industry was also highlighted, as was the need for international oversight mechanisms to ensure the authenticity of halal products globally.

Today, I met with both the Malaysian Minister for Religious Affairs and the Director-General of the Islamic Development Administration (JAKIM) to discuss boosting the Halal products industry, coordination on its legislation & technical regulations, and establishing a global… pic.twitter.com/1ghNJMwZlk — أ.د. هشام الجضعي Hisham Aljadhey (@aljadhey) April 22, 2024

The collaboration between the two countries is fortified by a memorandum of understanding that includes mutual recognition of halal certificates issued by the Saudi Halal Center and JAKIM, as well as cooperation in various areas such as training, research, and laboratory analysis.

The meeting underscores both countries’ commitment to supporting the halal industry not only within their borders but also on an international level.