Saudi minister announces support for Quran memorization

Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, Saudi Arabia, Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh announced the country’s support for competitions that encourage Muslims to memorize the Quran.

He emphasised the importance of such initiatives in promoting religious knowledge and fostering a deeper connection to Islamic teachings among Muslims worldwide.



At a contest event for girls held at the Imam Al-Sarakhsi Mosque in Kyrgyzstan, Al-Sheikh affirmed that the Kingdom has consistently prioritised the promotion of the Holy Quran since its establishment, encouraging both Muslim men and women to memorize it.

The event was attended by a large gathering of political, social, and cultural leaders. The initiative aims to promote the values of moderation and tolerance globally as reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

During the closing ceremony, undersecretary Dr Al-Anazi praised the significant achievements of the King Abdulaziz International Competition for memorization, recitation, and interpretation of the Quran, which concluded its 44th session last month with participation from over 123 countries.

The head of religious affairs in Kyrgyzstan, Mufti Abdulaziz Zakirov, acknowledged the significant efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in serving Islam and Muslims, as well as in supporting the memorizers of the Quran.