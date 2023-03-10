Saudi mosque: Imam arrested for illegally collecting donations

The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have arrested the imam of a mosque for collecting donations in cash and kind in Riyadh, local media reported.

The Imam was arrested by a supervisory team working under the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance to detect such illegal matters.

The action was taken after it was found that he had collected donations in cash and goods from individuals and institutions.

According to the reports, the Imam had taken advantage of the mosque’s facilities and built a makeshift shelter made of iron to store food items collected in violation of regulations.

According to the ministry’s statement, the oversight teams investigated and documented the incident, and referred the case to the competent authorities to take legal action against the violator.

The ministry also urged citizens and residents to report any employee in a mosque collecting donations by contacting the ministry’s Beneficiary Services Center (1933) or informing its branches in various regions of the Kingdom.