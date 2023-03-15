Saudi: Nearly 800,000 registered to perform Umrah in Ramzan

Riyadh: Nearly 800,000 people have so far registered from outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah or minor pilgrimage during the blessed month of Ramzan, local nedia reported.

“The number of those from outside the kingdom, who have registered on the Nusuk platform for the Ramzan Umrah, have reached nearly 800,000 until now,” Abdul Rahman Shams, the assistant undersecretary of the Ministry of Haj for Umrah affairs, told Saudi television Al Ekhbariya.

فيديو | وكيل وزارة الحج والعمرة المساعد لشؤون العمرة عبدالرحمن شمس: عدد المسجلين في منصة نسك للعمرة من خارج المملكة في شهر رمضان بلغ قرابة 800 ألف شخص حتى هذه اللحظة#نشرة_النهار #الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/qeuoSsSnP8 — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) March 13, 2023

On March 8, Ministry of Haj and Umrah said that domestic and international pilgrims can now obtain permits to perform Umrah during Ramzan through the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah’s Nusuk app.

“Issuing of permits for Ramzan Umrah is open now. For Easy and smooth Umrah, make your reservation via the Nusuk app,” the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry urged all those wishing to perform Umrah during the month of Ramzan to ensure that they obtain the required permits and adhere to the scheduled date to help avoid crowds. Pilgrims are only allowed to perform the ritual once during Ramzan

Saudi Arabia expects the number of pilgrims since the beginning of the season— July 2022, to reach nine million by the end of Ramzan, which usually coincides with the peak of the Umrah season.

Ramzan is expected to start on or around March 23.