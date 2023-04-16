Saudi: Over 50 million passengers used Makkah buses in 2022

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced that Makkah buses set a new record after the number of its users exceeded 50 million since its launch in mid-February 2022 until April 2023, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Royal Commission for the Holy City of Makkah and Holy Sites announced 50 million, as a new number, after it achieved last December 2022 an increase of 71 percent, reaching 25 million passengers, compared to the expected estimates of bus users for the entire year.

Expected estimates indicate that this number will double in the coming period, as it meets the needs of the residents and visitors of Makkah.

The CEO of the Royal Commission for the Holy City of Makkah and Holy Sites, Engineer Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed, said, this increase exceeded expectations, as the technologies used contributed to that increase.

He added that the capacity also contributed to achieving this number, as the articulated buses operate with a capacity of 125 passengers, while the regular buses operate with a capacity of 85 passengers, and were operated through 12 lanes and 438 stopping stations.

