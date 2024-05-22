Saudi PIF becomes first-ever sponsor of WTA rankings

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) recently signed a multiyear partnership deal with Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), marking a significant milestone in the sport’s history.

The partnership aims to expand women’s professional tennis and inspire more women and girls. It will also enhance and develop initiatives that support players at all levels.

As a global partner of the WTA, PIF will become the first-ever naming partner of the WTA Rankings, the highest official rankings for women’s professional tennis players.

The PIF WTA Rankings will monitor players’ journeys, collaborating with the WTA to celebrate and support their progress and inspiring stories.

“Together we look forward to nurturing talented players throughout the season as we continue to develop the sport, attract more tennis fans and inspire more young people to take up the game,” Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures, said in a press release.

Mohamed AlSayyad, head of corporate brand at PIF, said, “Through our partnership with WTA, PIF will continue to be a catalyst for the growth of women’s sport. We look forward to working with the WTA to increase participation and inspire the next generation of talent.

“Underpinned by PIF’s four strategic sponsorship pillars, this partnership aligns with our ambition to elevate the game and bring positive growth to the sport around the world.”