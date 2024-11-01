Saudi Red Crescent on high alert for heavy rains in Makkah

The National Center for Meteorology forecasted heavy rainfall acompanied by hail and strong wind.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st November 2024 6:10 pm IST
Representative image (Photo: SPA)

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia‘s Red Crescent Authority in the Makkah region on Friday, November 1, heightened its readiness in response to heavy rain warnings issued by the National Center for Meteorology.

In its latest weather report, the NCM forecasted heavy rainfall acompanied by hail and strong winds in several regions, including Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Madinah, Qassim, Hail, Northern Borders, and Al-Jawf.

All regional resources have been mobilized to ensure a swift and effective response.

The SRCA has enhanced readiness in 98 Makkah centers, with 1,420 medical professionals and 149 vehicles ready for deployment, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

In addition, an air ambulance equipped with the latest medical technology is available to support ground operations.

The SRCA urges citizens to follow authorities’ instructions, exercise caution, follow traffic safety rules, and avoid dangerous areas, and to report emergencies by calling 997.

