Saudi returnee Namdev Rathod meets Telangana CM after rescue

Hyderabad: In one of the rare cases in state history, the chief minister, on Saturday, October 10, met with a destitute Indian worker who was repatriated from the Gulf region.

51-year-old Namdev Rathod was repatriated by the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia with the help of officials following the intervention of Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy met with the chief minister at his residence on Saturday.



Also Read Telangana man rescued from camel herding after viral video plea

“I borrowed the money to go to the Gulf only to graze camels in deserts, now I am returned and need your support to buy four buffalos so I can sell the milk and start a fresh life in my homeland”, Namdev told the Telangana chief minister.

Namdev, a native of Mudhol mandal in Nirmal district, came to work in Kuwait and later was brought to a desert in Saudi Arabia where he was assigned a camel shepherd job. Namdev appealed to CM Revanth Reddy to help him return home to Telangana through a selfie video that became viral and reached to CMO.

Also Read Telangana man trapped in Kuwait desert pleads for help

The Indian Embassy with the help of local Saudi officials traced him to deserts bordering Kuwait. E Anil, former NRI and chairman of TSMDC had taken up the issue with the officials and also sought help from Telugu NRI community organization, SATA in Saudi Arabia to render possible assistance to Namdev.

Noted community worker Siddik Tuvoor along with SATA general secretary Muzzamil Shaikh had travelled a round trip of 1400 kilometers to meet stranded Namdev.







