Saudi: Riyadh Metro project to be completed by end of 2023

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Metro project will be completed by the end of 2023, or by the beginning of 2024, local media reported.

The announcement was made by Riyadh mayor, Prince Faisal Bin Abdulaziz Bin Ayyaf, during an interview in a program titled “In the Picture” on the Rotana Khalijia channel.

Prince Faisal Bin Abdul Aziz Bin Ayyaf said that the Riyadh Metro is the largest infrastructure project ever to be implemented in the city.

What is the Riyadh Metro project?

The largest public transport network giant project in the world, the project features a length of approximately 176 kilometres of railway lines, on which electric trains operate without drivers, in addition to that 40 percent of the train track will be underground, allowing the continuation of transport movement in its natural form.

With six lines and 84 stations, the metro will play a critical role in alleviating Riyadh’s traffic woes where 90 percent of trips currently rely on cars.

The project is also valued at 22.5 billion dollars.

Prince Faisal affirmed that the metro will provide an alternative to driving, significantly reduce travel time for passengers and attract more people to use public transportation.

The project is to reduce the number of car trips by approximately 250,000 trips per day, and to provide the equivalent of 400,000 litres of fuel per day, thus reducing air polluting emissions.

The metro project also provides a quantum leap in public transportation in Saudi Arabia. As it will facilitate the opportunity to move between universities, schools, hospitals and crowded places throughout the city of Riyadh.