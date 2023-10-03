Soleimani’s statue sparks row: Saudi side refuses to play Iranian team

A row erupted on Monday, October 2, during a scheduled football match between Saudi Arabia and Iran as part of the ongoing Asian Champions League that was called off.

The AFC Champions League match was scheduled for Monday between Iran’s Sepahan and Jeddah’s Al-Ittihad team at the Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium in the Iranian city of Isfahan. The match was called off when the Saudi team objected to the statue of former Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani installed at the entrance of the field.

The Saudi team did not leave their dressing room for the game when the Iranian club allegedly refused to take down the statue in response to the complaint. Subsequently, Al-Ittihad left the stadium and returned to Saudi Arabia.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) issued a statement saying, The ACL match between Sepahan FC and Al Ittihad scheduled to take place at the Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium in Isfahan has been cancelled due to unanticipated and unforeseen circumstances (sic).”

“The AFC reiterates its commitment towards ensuring the safety and security of the players, match officials, spectators, and all stakeholders involved.” The appropriate committees will now be notified of this situation, it added.

Who is Major General Qassem?

General Qasem Soleimani of the Islamic Republic of Iran was a celebrated to military official. He played a key role in defeating Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria. However, US President Donald Trump ordered his assassination in an airstrike during his official visit to Baghdad on January 5, 2022, while being received by the Iraqi authorities at the International Baghdad Airport.

Major General Qasem Soleimani had played a major role in defending the region against Daesh’s terror campaign.