Saudi: Success of 1st brain surgery to treat chronic depression

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has witnessed the success of the first-ever brain surgery to treat depression at King Salman Medical City, Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Medical City in Madinah on Monday, October 17, achieved a new achievement in the medical sector through its success in reducing the suffering of a patient from chronic depression accompanied by more than 25 years of surgical intervention.

A medical team consisting of psychiatrists and neurosurgeons was formed to discuss the case and approve a surgical intervention to relieve severe symptoms of depression and anxiety associated with it.

The medical team performed an operation (bilateral anterior gyrus resection) under complete anesthesia, which was successful without any complications.

Doctors noticed the patient’s health condition improved successively. The patient’s mood and psychological condition improved, sleep hours returned to normal, and he moved away from permanent sadness and excessive thinking about death and anxiety about the future.

It is worth noting that this procedure is the first of its kind in the Middle East, and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Medical City has succeeded in providing a neurosurgical service for depression patients in the Kingdom.