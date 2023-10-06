Saudi: Tanzanian conjoined twins successfully separated in 16-hr surgery

The surgery was conducted in nine stages, in which 35 specialists, nurses and technicians participated.

Photo: SPA

Riyadh: A team of doctors at the King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Thursday, October 5, successfully separated Tanzanian conjoined twins in a complex 16-hour surgery, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The two-year-old Tanzanian twins— Hassan and Hussein, who combined weighed 13.5 kilograms, shared a lower chest, abdomen, pelvis, liver, urinary tract, intestines and one reproductive organ.

The surgery was conducted in nine stages, in which 35 specialists, nurses and technicians participated.

The operation took place under the supervision of the leading pediatric surgeon Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, head of the Saudi humanitarian aid agency KSrelief chief.

Speaking to Arabic channel Al-Ekhbariya, Dr Al-Rabeeah said that the twins’ medical condition is reassuring and all vital signs are stable.

Al-Rabeeah praised the medical team for their efforts and congratulated the twins’ mother and the Tanzanian people on the successful procedure.

He expressed gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support in the separation of Saudi conjoined twins.

The mother of twins expressed gratitude to the leadership and medical team for their humanitarian work and the warm reception she received during her stay in Saudi Arabia.

The separation of Hassan and Hussein is the 59th case within the Saudi program for separating conjoined twins since 1990.

