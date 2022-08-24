Saudi to allow children of illegal residents to enrol in schools

The Ministry of Education declared on Tuesday that the children of foreigners who are illegally residing in Saudi Arabia will be permitted to sign up in schools for the new academic year.

According to the ministry, schools should provide admission forms to parents of children residing illegally in the Kingdom and ask them to get in touch with the offices of the regions where their children are residing to complete the required procedures.

After the state approves the admission forms, they must be handed over to the respective school authorities to complete the enrollment process.

The ministry has ordered the education departments all over the Kingdom to furnish the general administration of evaluation and admission with a monthly analysis report about the number of students who are enrolled in each educational district.

It is worth noting that the enrollment form includes the data of the student and his parents as per passport, residency permit (iqama), visit visa, as well as their permanent residence address and contact information, for those who do not have proper documents related to public education and those who reside in the Kingdom illegally.

If the guardian lacks the necessary documents to obtain the necessary identification documents, he must also submit an undertaking that he will correct his residency status during the academic year.