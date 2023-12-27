Saudi to roll out insurance coverage for new domestic workers

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has launched insurance coverage for new domestic workers coming for the first time to the Kingdom through the Musaned platform.

Starting from February 1, the “Insurance on Domestic Worker Contracts” service will come into force.

The ministry said that the insurance coverage for domestic worker recruitment contracts will be for the first two years from the contract’s inception.

Employers can extend or cancel insurance coverage after two years, as per the procedures for their contract with the recruitment office or company.

The insurance service for domestic workers was introduced in early 2023 as an optional feature, with over 175,000 clients opting for coverage.

It provides compensation for employers and domestic workers in various situations, including non-compliance, disability, and chronic illnesses, and covers repatriation and personal belongings in the event of a worker’s death.

The service ensures the rights of domestic workers by providing compensation for total permanent disability or permanent partial disability resulting from accidents.

The policy offers compensation for employers who fail to meet their salary and financial obligations due to their death, permanent total disability, or permanent partial disability.

The Musaned platform provides services to enhance recruitment, resolve disputes, and ensure rights for all parties involved in domestic worker contracts.