Saudi, UAE leaders offer condolences after Iranian President Raisi dies in crash

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, May 20, expressed their condolences to Iran on the death of President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and a number of other senior officials, following their helicopter crash.

On Sunday evening, May 19, Iranian state-run news agencies announced that a helicopter carrying the country’s president and other officials made an “emergency landing” in a rugged mountainous area in East Azerbaijan province.

The accident occurred, near the city of Julfa, located on the border with the state of Azerbaijan, about 600 kilometers northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Their bodies were found on Monday morning, May 20, following a long overnight search in dense fog and snow.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, has sent a cable of condolence to the interim Iranian President, Mohammad Mokhber.

“We extend to you and to the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran our deepest sympathy asking Allah almighty to bestow the deceased with his mercy and forgiveness”, King Salman said in his cable.

Crown Prince said, “We received news of the death of Dr. Ibrahim Raisi, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and those accompanied him – may God have mercy on them. We offer you our heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, asking the Almighty God to shower the souls of the deceased with His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to accommodate them in His spacious Paradise.”

UAE

Taking to X, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed wrote, “I extend my deepest condolences to the Iranian government and people over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and those accompanying them following a tragic accident. We pray that God grants them eternal rest.”

He also extended his heartfelt sympathies to the grieving families.

Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wrote on X, “Our condolences and sincere sympathies to the brotherly Iranian people and their leadership on the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Foreign Minister in a painful accident. Our hearts are with you in this difficult time.”

Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain have also released statements offering condolences to Iran