Saudi YouTuber, 8-month-old daughter die in road mishap in Makkah

Riyadh: A noted YouTuber from Saudi Arabia Ibrahim Al Suhaimi died in a road accident in Al Jumoom, Makkah on Friday, September 29, local media reported. His 8-month-old daughter was also killed, while his wife remains in critical condition.

The accident footage shows a collision between two cars with one of them losing control and veering off the road.

Al Suhaimi, a prominent member of Thunayan Khaled’s Snapchat group, was known for his unique content. He gained fame swiftly after commencing in content creation career.

Taking to social media platforms, many of his fans expressed condolences and deep sorrow at his passing.