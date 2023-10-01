Saudi YouTuber, 8-month-old daughter die in road mishap in Makkah

Al Suhaimi, a prominent member of Thunayan Khaled's Snapchat group, was known for his unique content.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st October 2023 8:10 pm IST
Saudi YouTuber Ibrahim Al Suhaimi, 8-month-old daughter killed in road accident in Makkah
Ibrahim Al Suhaimi and his daughter (Photo: Al Watan/X)

Riyadh: A noted YouTuber from Saudi Arabia Ibrahim Al Suhaimi died in a road accident in Al Jumoom, Makkah on Friday, September 29, local media reported. His 8-month-old daughter was also killed, while his wife remains in critical condition.

The accident footage shows a collision between two cars with one of them losing control and veering off the road.

Al Suhaimi, a prominent member of Thunayan Khaled’s Snapchat group, was known for his unique content. He gained fame swiftly after commencing in content creation career.

Taking to social media platforms, many of his fans expressed condolences and deep sorrow at his passing.

