Saudia Airlines makes emergency landing in Kolkata due to windshield cracks

Kolkata: A Saudia Airlines cargo flight on Saturday made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after its windshield cracked mid-air, airport officials told ANI.
The aircraft landed safely at the Kolkata Airport at 12:02 pm.
Before the landing, the airport had made all the necessary arrangements.
Full emergency was withdrawn after the flight landed, according to airport officials.
Recently, an Abu Dhabi-bound Etihad Airways flight returned to the Bangalore International Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical issue.
The airline said that the aircraft did a normal landing at Bangalore airport.
The flight inspection was done and later took off to its destination where it landed this morning.
Earlier on April 1, a full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take-off, according to airport officials.
