Saudia cabin manager dies mid-air on Jeddah-London flight

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia has announced the death of Cabin Manager Mohsen Saeed Al Zahrani, who passed away mid-flight while on duty aboard flight SV119 bound for London from Jeddah on Thursday, June 26.

In a statement posted on X, the airline said Al Zahrani suffered a sudden medical emergency while the aircraft was airborne. Despite prompt medical assistance from the flight crew and onboard personnel, he was pronounced dead after the flight made an emergency landing at Cairo International Airport.

Saudia described him as a valued and dedicated team member. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, colleagues, and friends,” it said, adding that he exemplified commitment, integrity, and professionalism.

The airline, in coordination with the Saudi Embassy in Egypt, is finalising procedures to return his body to the Kingdom.

Saudia also commended the crew for their composed and professional response and thanked passengers for their understanding during what it called “extraordinary circumstances.”

It further stated that support would continue for his loved ones and others affected by the loss.