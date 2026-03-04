Saudia extends flight suspension to 8 destinations until March 6

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, said it had extended the suspension of flights to several destinations as regional conditions persist.

The airline said services to Amman, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, Moscow and Peshawar will remain suspended for an additional two days, until 23:59 GMT on March 6.

In a statement issued on March 4, Wednesday, Saudia said the extension was part of precautionary measures linked to the ongoing situation affecting regional air travel.

The airline added that it is monitoring developments around the clock through its Emergency Coordination Centre, in co-ordination with relevant authorities, to ensure the safety of passengers and operations.

Affected passengers will be notified through the contact details associated with their bookings, Saudia said, urging travellers to verify the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

The airline also thanked passengers for their understanding of circumstances beyond its control and said further updates would be shared through its official communication channels.