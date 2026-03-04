UAE waives visa overstay fines for travellers stranded after airspace closures

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has waived visa overstay fines for travellers who were unable to leave the country due to flight suspensions and airspace closures.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) said the exemption applies to visitors holding tourist or visit visas, individuals with exit permits and residents who had cancelled their residency permits in preparation for departure.

The exemption applies to fines incurred on or after February 28, 2026, allowing affected travellers to regularise their legal status without financial penalties arising from circumstances beyond their control.

Under standard regulations, travellers with expired visas are typically charged Dirham 50 per day for overstaying in the country.

Thousands of passengers assisted

The ICP said travel procedures have been completed for 30,913 passengers across several UAE airports since the disruption began. These include Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, Dubai airports, Sharjah International Airport, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and Fujairah International Airport.

Authorities also issued 15,327 entry visas to stranded travellers so they could remain in the country legally until flights resume and travel conditions improve.

Accommodation, transport and other support services were arranged for passengers while their travel procedures were being processed.

Limited flight operations begin

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has launched exceptional flight operations to assist passengers affected by the disruption.

Airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are operating a limited number of commercial flights, allowing stranded travellers to depart according to schedules issued by airlines.

Officials said safe air corridors have also been established with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, enabling air traffic to gradually resume with a capacity of up to 48 flights per hour.

Support teams at airports

Specialised teams remain deployed at airports and Customer Happiness Centres across the UAE to help travellers whose flights were delayed or rescheduled.

Authorities urged affected passengers to monitor official updates while support measures remain in place during the ongoing regional disruption.