Saudia ranks first globally for on-time performance in July

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), the national carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), has topped the list of global airlines for on-time performance (OTP) in July 2024.

The airlines have achieved this milestone for the second consecutive time, according to a report by the independent aviation tracking site, Cirium.

Saudia has achieved an on-time arrival rate of 88.12 percent and an on-time departure rate of 88.15 percent, operating 16,503 flights across its network of over 100 destinations across four continents, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudia Group Director General Eng. Ibrahim Al-Omar praised the company’s successful maintenance of a high OTP during peak seasons, highlighting the collective efforts of the group and aviation industry stakeholders in achieving this goal.

In the coming years, Saudia plans to deliver 103 new aircraft, aiming to double seating capacity and expand globally, in line with Vision 2030.