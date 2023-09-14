Saudia to become 1st airline to operate at Red Sea Int’l Airport

Riyadh: Saudia Airlines, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), is set to become the first airline to operate at the Red Sea International Airport (RSIA) when it opens later this year.

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global (RSG) has signed an agreement with Saudia and daa International, the operator of RSIA, to begin regular scheduled services.

The airport will initially begin domestic flight operations to and from Riyadh and later Jeddah, before beginning international flight operations starting in 2024.

The airport is also considering deploying electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, known as eVTOLs, to reduce carbon emissions.

Furthermore, the new agreement will also provide a framework for three organizations to conduct joint research on the use of Low Carbon Aviation Fuel (LCAF) and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) at RSI.

“When the first commercial flight lands at Red Sea International, it won’t just be a point of personal pride for Red Sea Global. It will be a milestone moment for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in making that vision a reality,” said RSG Global CEO John Pagano in the statement.

The agreement strengthens the existing relationship between DAA International and RSG as the operator of its international airport. Daei will continue to manage the airport and work with Saudi Airlines on various activities, such as allocating airport gates and counters.

Nicholas Cole, CEO of daa International, said, “Red Sea International is a new gateway for travelers to experience the wonders of Saudi Arabia. Bringing our unmatched airport management expertise, we will work with RSG and Saudia to ensure RSI delivers a truly unique experience for all who pass through it.”

