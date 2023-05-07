Saudi’s Boeing deal to create 100,000 jobs in US, says Princess Reema

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar has said that the recent Saudi deal with Boeing to create around 100,000 direct and indirect jobs in the US.

On Friday, Saudi Ambassador to Washington, Princess Reema bint Bandar, visited a Boeing facility in Charleston, South Carolina, to celebrate the historic deal.

In a speech during the event, Princess Reema congratulated the Boeing Company team for their work while highlighting the long-standing trade ties between Saudi Arabia and the US.

Also Read Saudi Arabia to purchase up to 121 planes from Boeing

She emphasised the significance of the agreement, saying that “in just a few years, Boeing planes will transport millions of tourists to the Kingdom, and for many of them, this trip may be their first, which would contribute to deepening the relations between our peoples and would also contribute to the rapprochement of our cultures.”

Taking to Twitter, Princess Reema wrote, “Delighted to be in Charleston, South Carolina to meet with the Boeing team & celebrate the agreement between @Saudi_Airlines, #RiyadhAir & @BoeingAirplanes, which will propel KSA into a global logistics hub & generate 200.000 direct & indirect Saudi jobs & countless opportunities.”

“This historic investment will create around 100,000 direct & indirect jobs in the US across several states, including hundreds of suppliers and many small businesses,” She adds.

“We’re proud to partner with American companies to shape a more prosperous, secure future for KSA & the Middle,” she added.

This historic investment will create around 100,000 direct & indirect jobs in the U.S. across several states, including hundreds of suppliers and many small businesses. We're proud to partner with American companies to shape a more prosperous, secure future for KSA & the Middle… — Reema Bandar Al-Saud (@rbalsaud) May 5, 2023

In March, Saudi Arabia signed a 37 billion dollars deal with US company Boeing to purchase up to 121 aircraft to help launch the new airline in the Kingdom ‘Riyadh Air’.

The deal will see the delivery of GE-powered Boeing 787 Dreamliners to Saudi Arabia, with 72 of the aircraft destined for Riyadh Air.

This is the fifth-largest commercial aircraft deal by value in Boeing’s history.

HRH the Ambassador was accompanied by Senator @LindseyGrahamSC, South Carolina Governor @henrymcmaster, #RiyadhAir CEO Tony Douglas, and CEO of @Saudi_Airlines Capt. Ibrahim Al Koshy. pic.twitter.com/aBBPzmUuaR — Saudi Embassy USA (@SaudiEmbassyUSA) May 5, 2023