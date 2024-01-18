Saudis unveil plan for world’s 1st adventure tourism destination

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has unveiled the masterplan for ‘THE RIG’, the world’s first adventure tourism destination project inspired by offshore oil platforms.

On Wednesday, January 17, Oil Park Development Company (OPDC), a closed joint stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and developer of ‘THE RIG’, outlined the ambitious vision to revolutionize marine sports and adventure tourism globally.

This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives, aiming to boost tourism, create jobs, attract investments, and diversify the economy.

The facility, situated 40 kilometer from the coastline, near Al Juraid Island and Berri Oil Field in the Arabian Gulf, spans over 300,000 square meters.

Photo: SPA

CEO of OPDC Raed Bakhrji said THE RIG is expected to attract over 900,000 domestic, regional, and international visitors annually by 2032.

He added that this category encompasses individuals seeking adrenaline-fueled experiences, explorers, balanced holidays, or relaxation.

THE RIG will feature three hotels with 800 rooms, 11 restaurants, a marina, helipads, and an extreme sports and adventure park.

The RIG will also offer a variety of water-based activities including a diving center, amusement park, splash park, E-sports center, immersive theater, and multi-purpose arena.

Photo: SPA

It celebrates Saudi Arabia’s rich oil and gas heritage, offering a unique and exceptional experience making it a global destination.

THE RIG, announced in 2021 by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund, symbolizes the country’s sustainable economic growth.

