‘Save Gaza’: Thousands march across Sydney Harbour Bridge to protest famine

Sydney: In a powerful show of solidarity with the people of Gaza, tens of thousands took part in the March for Humanity across Sydney’s iconic Harbour Bridge on Sunday morning, calling attention to the growing famine and humanitarian crisis in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The protest, organised by the Palestine Action Group, began at Lang Park in central Sydney and proceeded northward across the bridge to Bradfield Park. Demonstrators carried Palestinian flags, placards reading “Save Gaza”, and banged pots and pans to symbolise the widespread starvation gripping Gaza.

Also Read Boston Consulting Group faces protests across US over Gaza aid controversy

New South Wales Police estimated the crowd at around 100,000 people, though organisers put the figure closer to 300,000, making it one of the largest public demonstrations in recent years.

It also marked the first public protest to prompt the closure of the Harbour Bridge since the 2023 World Pride march, which drew about 50,000 participants.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and former Australian foreign minister Bob Carr were seen at the front of the procession, walking side by side and holding banners demanding urgent action to stop the crisis in Gaza.

According to the Canberra Times, organisers said the goal was to draw national and international attention to the famine affecting Gaza, particularly among children. Protesters echoed calls for the Australian government and world leaders to intervene and pressure Israel to allow life-saving aid into the region.

Since March 2, 2025, Israel has kept all border crossings into Gaza closed, blocking the entry of humanitarian supplies, including food and medical aid. This has significantly worsened conditions for civilians, with aid groups warning of a deepening famine across the enclave.

Health authorities in Gaza report that the Israeli military offensive, ongoing since October 2023, has resulted in at least 60,430 Palestinian deaths and more than 148,700 injuries. The humanitarian crisis continues to escalate as international relief efforts remain largely ineffective due to access restrictions.

Note: The headline has been updated for clarity.