SBI General Insurance, Mutual Fund under consideration for IPO

Hyderabad: SBI Chairman C S Setty on Saturday said that SBI General Insurance and SBI Mutual Fund are under consideration for public listing, though no specific timeline has been decided.

Setty made the remarks during the launch of Specialised Health Insurance branches of SBI General Insurance in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“I think in our portfolio, there are two companies we are seriously considering—one is the Asset Management Company (SBI Mutual Fund) and the other is SBI General Insurance. However, the timelines are yet to be decided. But definitely, these two companies are strong contenders for listing,” he told reporters here, on the sidelines of the event.

He was responding to questions about the initial public offering (IPO) plans for SBI General Insurance.