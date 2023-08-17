SBI offers relief to loan borrowers in Manipur

SBI said it understands the challenges that individuals and businesses are facing in Manipur at this time

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th August 2023 2:47 pm IST
SBI allows Bhim-based real-time payment with Singapore

Kolkata: The State Bank of India (SBI) has offered to extend relief on loans to its customers in Manipur, who have been affected by the ongoing unrest in the state.

The relief package includes a moratorium of up to 12 months on equated monthly installments (EMIs), interest payments, and other installments. It will be available to borrowers whose accounts had not turned non-performing assets (NPAs) as on May 3, 2023, a SBI Manipur regional office notice said.

The package will be implemented based on an assessment date of May 4, 2023. Borrowers who are interested in availing relief must approach their home branches or any nearby SBI branch by August 31, 2023, the bank said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Delhi Assembly pays tributes to those killed in Manipur violence, Nuh clashes

The SBI said it understands the challenges that individuals and businesses are facing in Manipur at this time, and the relief package is aimed at providing them with much-needed support.

“The SBI’s relief package is a welcome move for borrowers in Manipur who have been affected by the unrest. The moratorium on EMIs and interest payments will provide them with much-needed breathing space, and help them to manage their finances as normal life and economic activities have taken a setback,” an official said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th August 2023 2:47 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button