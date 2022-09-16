SBI says it’s not a nodal bank for Russia-related transactions

The clarification by the bank came in response to reports in certain sections of media that it had been identified as nodal bank for looking after Russia-related transactions.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 16th September 2022 9:36 am IST
SBI says it's not a nodal bank for Russia-related transactions
Representational photo

New Delhi :The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday clarified that it has not been identified as a nodal bank for handling Russia-related transactions.

The clarification by the bank came in response to reports in certain sections of media that it had been identified as nodal bank for looking after Russia-related transactions.

Also Read
Indian diplomats upset with Punjab CM’s false claim on BMW setting manufacturing plant

“Concerning the news published by the media today about SBI being identified as the nodal bank for handling Russia-related transactions, SBI would like to clarify that RBI through its circular on July 11, 2022, has authorised all the banks in India, including the State Bank of India, to open Special Rupee Vostro account to promote invoicing in Indian Rupee. Accordingly, SBI is making necessary arrangements and processing requests received from various banks, including Russian banks, duly following RBI guidelines and our policies and procedures. SBI, as such, has not been identified as a nodal bank,” the statement by SBI read.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button