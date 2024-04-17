SC appreciates Indian Railways on steps taken to implement ‘Kavach’ system

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has appreciated the steps taken by Indian Railways for the implementation of anti-collision systems, including ‘Kavach’, to prevent accidents.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan, while taking note that Indian Railways has taken steps to prevent accidents, disposed of a PIL seeking a direction to implement the indigenously developed train protection system.

“We have perused the status report filed by the Attorney General for India. We find that multiple steps towards the installation of safety systems, improving the quality of tracks, training and sensitization of staff, reforms in maintenance practices and development of the Kavach System, which is a highly technology-intensive system, have been initiated,” the bench stated in it’s order of April 15.

In its order, the top court added, “We appreciate the above-mentioned steps taken by the Indian Railways. That being so, we are satisfied that the initiation of these proceedings in the public interest has achieved its purpose and that the issues have been adequately addressed by the Union of India and the Railways.”

The bench said that Indian Railways will continue to take the desired steps for the modernization of the Indian Railways and for implementation of the ‘Kavach’ system in a manner as may be found appropriate by the experts.

“We have no reason to doubt that the Union of India/Indian Railways will continue to take the desired steps for the modernization of the Indian Railways and for the implementation of the Kavach system in a manner as may be found appropriate by the experts. With these observations, the instant writ petition stands disposed of at this stage,” the order further stated.

Earlier, the apex court had asked Attorney General of India R Venkatramani to apprise it of the steps the central government has taken for the implementation of anti-collision systems, including ‘Kavach’.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari had filed a PIL seeking a probe into the Balasore triple train accident in Odisha by an expert panel headed by a retired judge of the apex court.

The Balasore train accident, in which two passenger trains and a goods carriage were involved, claimed over 288 lives, while over 1,000 people sustained injuries last year.

The PIL sought guidelines/directions for the implementation of the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System called the ‘Kavach’ protection system in Indian Railways with immediate effect to ensure public safety.

‘Kavach’ controls the speed of the train by automatically applying breaks in case the loco pilot fails to do so.

“Immediately to set up an expert commission headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court consisting of technical members to analyse and review the current risk and safety parameters in the railway system and to suggest systematic safety modifications for strengthening the railway safety mechanism and submit its report in two months to this court,” the PIL said.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident.