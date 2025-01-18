SC asks TN govt, governor to resolve differences over V-C appointments

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the Tamil Nadu government and the governor to resolve the issue of appointment of vice-chancellors in universities.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said it will intervene if the MK Stalin-led government and Governor RN Ravi fail to resolve the differences by the next date of hearing on January 22.

“By the next date, if it is resolved well and good. Otherwise, we will resolve it,” the bench said in an oral observation.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Tamil Nadu government challenging the governor’s actions on clearance of bills passed by the state assembly, appointment of ministers in the cabinet, and approval for search committees to recommend vice-chancellors in state universities.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Tamil Nadu governor, told the court that there is stalemate in appointments.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the state government, said the state be allowed to bring the new developments on record.