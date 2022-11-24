SC collegium recommends transfer of 7 judges, 3 from Telangana HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium recommended the transfer of seven high court judges, but its resolution doesn’t include the name of Gujarat High Court judge Nikhil S. Kariel, whose proposed transfer to the Patna High Court was strongly opposed by state high court lawyers.

A statement uploaded on the apex court website said the Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on November 24, has recommended transfer of seven judges of high courts.

According to the statement, Justice V.M. Velumani has been transferred from the Madras High Court to the Calcutta High Court, Justice Battu Devanand from the Andhra Pradesh High Court to the Madras High Court, Justice D. Ramesh from the Andhra Pradesh High Court to the Allahabad High Court, Justice Lalitha Kanneganti transferred from the Telangana High Court to the Karnataka High Court, Justice Dr. D. Nagarjun from the Telangana High Court to the Madras High Court, Justice T. Raja from the Madras High Court to the Rajasthan High Court, and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy from the Telangana High Court to the Patna High Court.

Earlier, according to a source, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended shifting the Madras High Court’s Acting Chief Justice Raja to the Rajasthan High Court, while Justices Kariel and Abhishek Reddy have been proposed to be transferred to the Patna High Court. Reports on the collegium resolution led to protest by lawyers at the Gujarat and Telangana High Courts.