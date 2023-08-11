SC Collegium reiterates its recommendation for transfer of 3 judges of Allahabad HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its recommendation for transfer of Justices Prakash Padia, Rajendra Kumar-IV and S. P. Kesarwani of the Allahabad High Court for better administration of justice.

Earlier on August 3, the Collegium had proposed the transfer of Justices Prakash Padia, Rajendra Kumar-IV and S.P. Kesarwani to the High Courts of Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Calcutta, respectively.

Justice Padia made a representation requesting a reconsideration of his transfer to Jharkhand High Court and in alternative, he sought transfer to the Madhya Pradesh or Patna or Uttarakhand High Court.

“We have considered the requests made by Mr Justice Prakash Padia. The Collegium does not find any merit in the requests made by him. The Collegium, therefore, resolves to reiterate its recommendation,” the Collegium said in a resolution uploaded on the apex court’s website.

Justice Rajendra Kumar- IV conveyed his consent to the proposed transfer to Madhya Pradesh High Court. However, he requested that his transfer may be stayed for six months. But, the SC Collegium turned down the representation saying that it does not find “any merit” in the request.

Justice Kesarwani requested the SC Collegium reconsideration of his transfer to the Calcutta High Court. “We have considered the request made by Mr Justice S.P. Kesarwani in his representation. The Collegium does not find any merit in the request made by him,” it said on Thursday.