SC disposes petitioners’ plea on sexual abuse in ISKCON-run schools

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked petitioners seeking a probe into alleged instances of sexual abuse in schools run by ISKCON to approach the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights with their grievances.

A bench of justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan said if such representations are made to the state child rights commissions in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, they shall be considered in a reasonable time.

“We dispose of this petition by reserving liberty to the petitioners herein to make a fresh representation/reminder to NCPCR, UP SCPCR and West Bengal SCPCR to bring to the notice of these respondents the allegations that are ventilated in this petition,” the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Rajneesh Kapur and others seeking an investigation into alleged instances of sexual abuse in schools run by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

The plea alleged that internal records indicated serious cases of sexual abuse and that complaints made to the authorities had not been responded.

“The PIL arises out of failure of respondents 1 to 11 to perform the constitutional and statutory obligations of protecting the fundamental rights of the children guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and prevent their physical and sexual abuse that has taken place in ISCKON-run institutions across India,” the plea, filed through advocate Tushar Manohar Khairnar, said.

The petitioners said they filed a complaint with the respondents and set out therein the details of such sexual and physical abuse of the children.

“The evidence on record and the material related to ISKCON and its agencies filed by the petitioners reveals more than 200 children who have suffered systematic sexual, physical, and physiological abuse perpetrated by senior ISKCON leaders,” the plea said.