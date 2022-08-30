SC drops contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal

The case was closed after senior advocate Kapil Sibal informed that an apology has been tendered.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 30th August 2022 3:55 pm IST
Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan (left) journalist Tarun Tejpal (right)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dropped a contempt case against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and journalist Tarun Tejpal filed in 2009 over their remarks against the judiciary.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee, Surya Kant and M M Sundresh closed the proceedings after senior advocate Kapil Sibal informed that an apology has been tendered.

Also Read
CBI found nothing, got clean chit: Sisodia after probe agency searched his bank locker

“In view of the apology tendered by the contemnors, we do not deem it necessary to proceed with the contempt. The contempt proceedings are dropped,” the bench said.

MS Education Academy

The top court had in November 2009 issued a contempt notice to Bhushan and Tejpal for allegedly casting aspersions on some sitting and former top court judges in an interview with a news magazine. Tejpal was then the editor of the magazine.

In response to the 2009 contempt case, Bhushan had told the apex court that making corruption charges against the judges would not amount to contempt of court and mere utterance of a corruption charge could not be contempt of court.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button