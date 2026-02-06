SC grants 3 weeks to Telangana Assembly Speaker to decide on defected BRS MLAs

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Friday, February 6, directed the Telangana Assembly Speaker, Gaddam Prasad Kumar, to decide on the disqualification of 10 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs who defected to the Congress after the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections.

SC warns of contempt proceedings

The Supreme Court stated that it would initiate contempt proceedings if the matter is not resolved within the stipulated time. A Bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and AG Masih heard petitions filed by the BRS, which accused Prasad of delaying action on the disqualification petitions.

Representing the Speaker, Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the apex court that proceedings have been initiated and sought more time in view of municipal elections in Telangana, which will be held on February 11.

Also Read BRS MLA defection: Speaker dismisses plea against Sanjay Kumar

Singhvi informed the court that the Speaker has made decisions regarding some petitions, and the remaining are being examined. Representing the petitioners, advocate Mohit Rao argued that Prasad had conducted a single hearing regarding certain petitions.

SC questions delay

He questioned the delay despite several opportunities in the past. Rao also highlighted that one of the defected MLAs contested for Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket, while another BRS MLA campaigned for his daughter, who contested on a Congress ticket and continues to accompany her.

Noting that ample time has been granted to the Speaker, the bench listed the matter after three weeks and said that a clear decision is expected from Prasad, “Failing which, we will proceed with contempt,” the bench reiterated.